AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0468 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $427,692.10 and approximately $1,127.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050891 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001965 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

