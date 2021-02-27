Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Nvwm LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Nvwm LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,220,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,021.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,938.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,711.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.