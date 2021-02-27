Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,021.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,938.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,711.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

