Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Holdings Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 349.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $5,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $239,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,301,151 shares of company stock worth $263,044,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

NYSE AYX opened at $95.60 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -354.07, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.61.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

