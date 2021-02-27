Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $527.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,465,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

