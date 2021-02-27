Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIXD) vs. Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Head to Head Review

Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIXD) and Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aluf and Nintendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aluf N/A N/A N/A Nintendo 25.09% 25.97% 20.27%

Aluf has a beta of -1.72, indicating that its share price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nintendo has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aluf and Nintendo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aluf N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nintendo $12.04 billion 6.75 $2.38 billion $2.49 30.97

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Aluf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Nintendo shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Aluf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aluf and Nintendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aluf 0 0 0 0 N/A Nintendo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nintendo has a consensus price target of $57.54, suggesting a potential downside of 25.39%. Given Nintendo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nintendo is more favorable than Aluf.

Summary

Nintendo beats Aluf on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aluf

Aluf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device. Its product lines include Predictive, Demonstrated, and Quantitative (PDQ) – Wafer Level Reliability (WLR), a wafer level reliability test software package; the ASUR SDR software suite that provides an environment in which users can test semiconductor wafers by using the JEDEC compliant PDQ-WLR algorithm library; and ASUR PDR, which provides an immediate view of stresses and device behaviors through the use of its real-time plotting tool. The company also provides shipping and coordination services for retail and wholesale, electronics, and manufacturing companies worldwide; and operates cloud based tracking and e-logistics. In addition, it manufactures and processes CBD distillate, a THC-free, purified form of CBD. The company was formerly known as COREwafer Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Aluf Holdings, Inc. in August 2015. Aluf Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

