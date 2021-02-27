Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Amarin worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $6.74 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

