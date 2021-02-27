Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,092.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,236.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,205.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

