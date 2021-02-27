Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,472,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 408,045 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.5% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fmr LLC owned 3.07% of Amazon.com worth $50,392,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,092.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,236.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3,205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

