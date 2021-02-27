AMEPAY (AME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.15 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One AMEPAY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $27.23 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 172.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00487390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00071928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00079866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00081686 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.33 or 0.00495430 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

AMEPAY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

