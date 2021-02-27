American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,439 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.