American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Trading Down 1.7%

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.78 and last traded at $54.78. 6,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 9,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLV. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,478,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter.

