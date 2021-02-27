American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will post sales of $7.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares reported sales of $6.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year sales of $29.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $29.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.60 million, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $29.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 47.6% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $87.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

