American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,759 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.04% of American Tower worth $1,041,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $8.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.13. 3,190,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,430. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.64.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

