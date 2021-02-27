America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.60 Million

Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report sales of $227.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.71 million to $230.48 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $195.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $867.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.24 million to $870.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $921.70 million, with estimates ranging from $892.02 million to $951.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%.

CRMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $143.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.50.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,655. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.