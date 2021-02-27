AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,805 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.63% of AMERISAFE worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

