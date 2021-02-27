Amiad Water Systems (LON:AFS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $251.98

Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (LON:AFS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.98 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.51). Amiad Water Systems shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.33), with a volume of 703 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 242.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.51 million and a PE ratio of 318.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About Amiad Water Systems (LON:AFS)

Amiad Water Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies water filters and filtration systems for the industrial, municipal, ballast water, oil and gas, and irrigation markets worldwide. It offers automatic, semi-automatic, and manual filters, as well as fertigation injectors for farmers and large agricultural co-ops; automatic filters for industrial sector; and develops, manufactures, and distributes water treatment and filtration solutions for potable water and wastewater in various applications, such as pre-filtration for UV and tertiary treatment, and polishing, as well as for MF, UF, NF, and RO membranes.

