AMLT One Day Volume Hits $505.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, AMLT has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One AMLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $505.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.00718117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00029012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00059668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00041099 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

