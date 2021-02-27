Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRX. Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the period. THB Asset Management boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 181,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 174,464 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

AMRX stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

