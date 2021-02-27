AmonD (AMON) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, AmonD has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $776,259.18 and approximately $21.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

