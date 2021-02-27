AmonD One Day Volume Hits $4,058.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $749,271.43 and approximately $4,058.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00480928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00072410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00081320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00079326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.12 or 0.00485575 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

