Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.59

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $121.59 and traded as high as $126.81. Amphenol shares last traded at $125.68, with a volume of 1,878,691 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Get Amphenol alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Shares of Amphenol are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 27th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 340,732 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,407,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,099,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,985,000 after purchasing an additional 670,488 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,463,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $976,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,406,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,006,000 after purchasing an additional 955,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.