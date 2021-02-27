Ampleforth Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $272.17 million and $15.48 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth's total supply is 525,299,303 coins and its circulating supply is 331,614,498 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

