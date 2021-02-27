Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Lowered by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.4% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.82. 5,539,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,983. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

