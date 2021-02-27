Analysts Anticipate Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Equitrans Midstream reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equitrans Midstream.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,653,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,013. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

