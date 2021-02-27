Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.31 Million

Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce sales of $120.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.38 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $138.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $394.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $395.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $433.83 million, with estimates ranging from $428.47 million to $442.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of HCCI opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.10 million, a P/E ratio of 131.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

