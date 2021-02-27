Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $957.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce sales of $957.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $928.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $992.80 million. Hub Group reported sales of $838.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.92.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

