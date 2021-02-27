Analysts Anticipate Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) to Post -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. Intec Pharma reported earnings of ($2.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intec Pharma.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

NTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intec Pharma by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intec Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NTEC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. 357,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,949. Intec Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intec Pharma (NTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.