Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.04. NetApp posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.60. 3,876,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after buying an additional 1,892,546 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

