Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report $302.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.01 million. RadNet reported sales of $300.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.
In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,625.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,040,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.
RDNT stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. RadNet has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $22.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $952.17 million, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.52.
About RadNet
RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.
Featured Story: Trading on Margin
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.