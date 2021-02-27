Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce sales of $104.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.50 million and the lowest is $94.08 million. Repligen reported sales of $76.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $460.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.97 million to $488.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $498.67 million to $586.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $212.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 259.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average is $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

