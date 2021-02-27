Analysts Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSQ. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSQ opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

