Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.61. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $306.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 169.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.