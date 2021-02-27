Analysts Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Flex posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,744 shares of company stock worth $2,485,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. Flex has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.