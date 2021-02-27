Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,460. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,708.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $283,347.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 744,106 shares of company stock worth $29,169,792. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

