Analyzing BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) & Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Medley Management has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Medley Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medley Management and BrightSphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management -13.19% N/A -17.43% BrightSphere Investment Group 20.95% 80.30% 10.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medley Management and BrightSphere Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medley Management 0 0 0 0 N/A BrightSphere Investment Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.39%. Given BrightSphere Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSphere Investment Group is more favorable than Medley Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medley Management and BrightSphere Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management $48.84 million 0.13 -$3.38 million N/A N/A BrightSphere Investment Group $819.50 million 1.76 $223.90 million $1.77 10.23

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Medley Management.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats Medley Management on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc. is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc. was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

