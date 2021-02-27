Analyzing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) & Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Earthworks Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $2.05 billion 2.96 $157.00 million $3.28 19.90 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Earthworks Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 12 0 3.00 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $59.08, indicating a potential downside of 9.49%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Earthworks Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts -2.50% 21.25% 4.99% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Earthworks Entertainment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The company's Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels. As of November 25, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 9,000 hotels with approximately 804,000 rooms in 90 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is also involved in the loyalty program business. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

