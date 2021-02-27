Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) (LON:ANX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) (LON:ANX)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84). 42,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 103,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. The company has a market cap of £163.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.66.

Anexo Group Plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company provides replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers who have been involved in non-fault motor accidents. It offers an integrated end-to-end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

