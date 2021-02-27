ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $78.38

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.38 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 84.95 ($1.11). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 81.80 ($1.07), with a volume of 406,568 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £176.24 million and a P/E ratio of -15.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

ANGLE Company Profile (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application.

