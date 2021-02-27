Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.