AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 43,000.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

