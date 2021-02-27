Annandale Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 23,420 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.5% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.81. 22,706,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,314,971. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

