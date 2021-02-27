Annandale Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 45,012 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,073.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,325,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 65,683,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,833,363. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

