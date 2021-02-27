Annandale Capital LLC Buys Shares of 31,801 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,801 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. Walmart makes up approximately 3.8% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,403,817,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.92. 14,067,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $367.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.84. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

