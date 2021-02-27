Annandale Capital LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Enbridge makes up about 0.9% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $252,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.0% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.2% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 106,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 246,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,333,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

