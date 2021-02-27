Annandale Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.5% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after buying an additional 1,014,969 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after buying an additional 557,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. 1,589,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.