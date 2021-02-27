Annandale Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 92,726 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.5% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,263,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,678. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

