ANON Achieves Market Cap of $89,958.46 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 180.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $89,958.46 and approximately $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.06 or 0.00483409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00074570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.27 or 0.00732858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006808 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

