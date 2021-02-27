Anoncoin (ANC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $80,673.52 and $22.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

