AntiMatter 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.48 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $17.71 million and $2.48 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00003992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00479262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00081342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00080748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00486871 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.